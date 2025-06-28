Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 27,141 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,141 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after acquiring an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE DHI opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.