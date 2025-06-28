Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,782,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after acquiring an additional 268,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

