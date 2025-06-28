Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

