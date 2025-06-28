Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,851,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,678,000 after buying an additional 500,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

