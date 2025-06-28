Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.