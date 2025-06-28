Sound Stewardship LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,956,982.60. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,420,141.78. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.