Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Lending has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Open Lending”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.60 $150.76 million $1.06 6.57 Open Lending $17.67 million 17.08 -$135.01 million ($1.17) -2.15

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Open Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Open Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LexinFintech and Open Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Open Lending 0 4 3 0 2.43

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 95.40%. Open Lending has a consensus price target of $4.12, indicating a potential upside of 63.36%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Open Lending.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Open Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.44% 12.52% 5.88% Open Lending N/A -35.88% -15.48%

Summary

LexinFintech beats Open Lending on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers. Its LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

