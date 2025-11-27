Warby Parker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 341% compared to the typical volume of 1,166 put options.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.8%

Warby Parker stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,962.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Warby Parker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,131,042.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,139.49. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661 over the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 56.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 100.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.