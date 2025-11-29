Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $104,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT opened at $31.66 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

