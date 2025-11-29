Copperleaf Capital LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,759,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $647.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

