Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,136,000 after buying an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after buying an additional 646,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,406,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 373,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

