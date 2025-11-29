Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $97,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $99,995,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 381.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $253.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.80. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

