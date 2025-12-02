Boston Family Office LLC Buys 112 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.89.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $504.13 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.64, a PEG ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

