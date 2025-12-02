Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $31.08 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $286,457,000 after buying an additional 207,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MCD opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average is $304.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,463 shares of company stock worth $10,234,351. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

