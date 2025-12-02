Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $323.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

