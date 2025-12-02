Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 136,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,729 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $889.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $111.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

