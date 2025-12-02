Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.