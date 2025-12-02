First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $223.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

