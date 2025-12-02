Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 977,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. President Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.