Ellevest Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

