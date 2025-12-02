The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

