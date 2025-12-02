Genus Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

