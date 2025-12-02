Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 977,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $214,396,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 48.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.