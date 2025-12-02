Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 808.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 1,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

AMZN stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

