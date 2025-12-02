CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 692 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 216.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $403.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.91 and its 200 day moving average is $366.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $427.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.