Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VGIT stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

