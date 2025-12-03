Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.66 and traded as high as GBX 63.40. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 60, with a volume of 97,056 shares trading hands.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Accsys Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Free Report)

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.