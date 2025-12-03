Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy & Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.1160. Energy & Technology shares last traded at $0.1160, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

Energy & Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

