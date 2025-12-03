Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.70 and traded as high as GBX 209.50. Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 203, with a volume of 462,680 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £709.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.14.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

