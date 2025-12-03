Box, Inc. $BOX Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,528 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of BOX worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BOX by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Weiss Ratings lowered BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $144,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 497,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

