Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the second quarter valued at $1,427,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 115.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,711 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $21,520,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.