Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Stock Holdings Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $968,377.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,604.72. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 122,393 shares of company stock worth $21,568,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $182.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

