Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 7,331.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

NYSE:DK opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $233,958.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,012.74. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,116,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,107.20. This represents a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

