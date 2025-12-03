Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,433,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,473,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 121.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 193,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,999,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 77.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 162,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $4,562,724.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,351.32. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,971,714 shares of company stock valued at $317,397,348. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

