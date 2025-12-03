Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,314 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.