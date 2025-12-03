Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,094 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $36,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.