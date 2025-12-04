Comparing iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) & Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI)

Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI – Get Free Report) and iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation, communications, electric, gas, and sanitary services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Core AI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Core AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of iQSTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core AI and iQSTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core AI -225.94% -207.10% -125.76% iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 iQSTEL 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Core AI and iQSTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

iQSTEL has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.73%. Given iQSTEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iQSTEL is more favorable than Core AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core AI and iQSTEL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core AI $11.63 million 4.33 -$25.27 million ($87.82) -0.03 iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iQSTEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core AI.

Summary

iQSTEL beats Core AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core AI

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About iQSTEL

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services. It also provides infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel marketing, Internet of Things services, and blockchain and payment solutions. iQSTEL Inc. serves wholesale carrier, government, corporate, enterprise, and small and medium companies in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as PureSnax International, Inc. and changed its name to iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018. iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

