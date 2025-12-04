Contrasting Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Yunji”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $752.76 million 9.27 -$75.55 million $0.03 1,371.00 Yunji $57.22 million 0.13 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.43

Profitability

Yunji has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-e Online. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-e Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Global-e Online and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online 0.82% 0.81% 0.59% Yunji N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 10 0 2.62 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $48.82, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Yunji.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Yunji on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

