Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) vs. PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Financial Analysis

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) and PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schneider National and PS International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 1 9 7 1 2.44 PS International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Schneider National presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than PS International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

28.5% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of PS International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of PS International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Schneider National has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS International Group has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and PS International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $5.29 billion 0.83 $117.00 million $0.64 39.26 PS International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than PS International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and PS International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 2.03% 4.04% 2.44% PS International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schneider National beats PS International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About PS International Group

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.