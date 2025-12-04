WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) and Santa Fe Financ (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Financial Contrast

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) and Santa Fe Financ (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WillScot and Santa Fe Financ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot 1 4 4 1 2.50 Santa Fe Financ 0 0 0 0 0.00

WillScot presently has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.04%. Given WillScot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot is more favorable than Santa Fe Financ.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot $2.40 billion 1.60 $28.13 million $1.21 17.37 Santa Fe Financ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WillScot and Santa Fe Financ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WillScot has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of WillScot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.4% of Santa Fe Financ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot and Santa Fe Financ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot 9.64% 23.09% 3.93% Santa Fe Financ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WillScot beats Santa Fe Financ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Santa Fe Financ

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

