Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.9048.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 481,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,426.57. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,602,899 shares of company stock valued at $175,185,919. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after buying an additional 214,977 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.