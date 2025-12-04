Financial Analysis: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Simmons First National pays out -29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

27.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.46 billion 1.87 $152.69 million ($2.93) -6.42 Republic Bancorp $406.38 million 3.39 $101.37 million $6.53 10.78

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National -29.70% 5.84% 0.78% Republic Bancorp 24.53% 12.23% 1.83%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 1 3 2 2 2.63 Republic Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Simmons First National beats Republic Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

