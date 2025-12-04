Financial Contrast: Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Soupman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.85% 3.86% 2.82% Soupman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honest and Soupman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 5 1 0 2.00 Soupman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Soupman.

This table compares Honest and Soupman”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 0.83 -$6.12 million $0.06 47.00 Soupman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Soupman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Soupman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honest beats Soupman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

