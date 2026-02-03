Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4,860.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $206.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

