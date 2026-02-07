Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Acadian Asset Management has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $22,116,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.

Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Q4 slide deck Earnings call transcript

Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $1.32 vs. $1.38 estimate and revenue $169.7M — the miss is a short-term negative catalyst and explains some sell-side caution despite strong flows. AAMI misses Q4 estimates

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

