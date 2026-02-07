Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYTU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.37. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.79). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 348,955 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, licensing and commercialization of novel therapeutics to address underserved medical needs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Aytu pursues a strategy of acquiring late-stage or approved products in areas such as urology, endocrinology, women’s health, pediatric care and supportive therapies. The company leverages in-house commercialization capabilities and targeted business development to build a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines and diagnostics.

Aytu’s marketed portfolio includes Natesto, a nasal testosterone gel for treatment of male hypogonadism; ZolpiMist, a zolpidem tartrate lingual spray for the short-term treatment of insomnia; and Tuzistra XR, an extended-release cough syrup formulation indicated for relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.