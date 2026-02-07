Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Arrow reported $4.39 EPS vs. $3.55 consensus and $8.75B revenue (roughly +20% Y/Y), with gross profit and operating profit rising. That beat is a key driver of investor optimism. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

