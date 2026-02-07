Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aptiv by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

