Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Broadwind Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 323,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 179,382 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

