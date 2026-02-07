Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

